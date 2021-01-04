Crews from Northern Indiana Public Service Co., local rural electric membership corporations and Indiana Michigan Power are still working to restore power to customers Monday morning.
Wet snow fell Saturday and Sunday morning, sticking to power lines and trees already coated with ice, weighting them down and causing outages.
For NIPSCO, there were some 73,000 customers who lost power, with approximately 1,700 still without power Monday morning.
On its website, NIPSCO estimated its customers would have their power restored Monday evening or by midnight.
Progress continued Monday, as NIPSCO crews, contractors and 200 additional line workers from mutual assistance focus on restoring the remaining 1,700 customers impacted — down from the more than 73,000 total customers that were affected by the winter storm conditions over the weekend.
In Steuben County, some 2,000 REMC customers were still without power Monday morning. In LaGrange County, about a dozen REMC customers were still without power at about 9:30 a.m. Noble Count REMC didn't have any outages Monday morning.
Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to about 44,000 customers who lost power, it said in a news release. Most of the outages were in the South Bend-Elkhart area.
Heavy, wet snow early this morning across northeast Indiana caused additional outages, as the new snow added weight to lines and tree limbs already laden with ice and snow from Friday’s winter storm, NIPSCO said. This new, heavy snow has caused more tree limbs to break and lines to come down.
In Steuben County, warming centers were opened across the county.
"It was a great response," said Lynne Liechty, Steuben County commissioner.
