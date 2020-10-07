ANGOLA — An Angola High School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, said Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson in a Wednesday letter, resulting in another 47 students having to quarantine.
Tuesday, administration was notified of the positive result. The letter was sent to MSD families and staff Wednesday morning.
“Our contact tracing procedures were immediately put into place to find out who was in close proximity of the teacher,” Wilson said. “It was determined that 47 students, two teachers and one bus driver were in direct contact — which is defined as being within 6 feet of an individual with a confirmed case for more than 15 total minutes.”
With Wednesday’s announcement, the number of Angola High School students under quarantine due to exposure totals 79. There are 849 students enrolled at Angola High School.
Those exposed are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
For students, learning can continue virtually.
The varsity football team took online classes for a couple of weeks starting in late August after being exposed to a DeKalb High School player confirmed positive for the virus.
Friday, the junior varsity team went under quarantine after being exposed in a game against Fairfield. That quarantine affected 32 students.
This year, due to the threat of COVID-19, MSD families could opt for at-home learning instead of students attending in person. The 79 additional students quarantined at Angola High School in the past week join the online students who chose to learn at home virtually this year. With the first quarter coming to a close, virtual students are allowed to return to the in-class setting if they so choose.
Teachers are currently balancing both online and in-class instruction, and concerns have been broached during school board meetings that it is stretching the instructional staff too thin.
“We will continue to keep our schools open for in-person instruction only if it is safe to do so,” says Wilson’s letter. “The safety of all our students and staff members remains our top priority.”
