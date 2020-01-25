ANGOLA — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will present a free concert at Trine University at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The performance “Classical Favorites” was originally scheduled for area school children. Due to some area schools being unable to attend, the 11:15 a.m. performance has been opened to the public.
The “Classical Favorites” concert in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts features music from Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart and other composers.
The concert will be approximately 45 minutes. Seats are first come, first serve. The T. Furth Center for Performing Arts is located at 500 W. Maumee St., Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.