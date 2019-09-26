American Legion posts in Steuben County encourage anyone who served in the U.S. military at any time to join their ranks.
A new law, enacted July 30, says the United States has been in a period of constant warfare since Dec. 7, 1941, marking the beginning of World War II.
American Legion membership requires service during specific, nationally stated periods of war.
“The passage of the Legion Act allows approximately 4.2 million veterans access to American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible,” said James Penick, commander of Angola Post No. 31. “We are excited to welcome these veterans into our ranks. This is where they belong.”
There are American Legion posts in Angola, Orland, Fremont and Hamilton.
The American Legion Department of Indiana is comprised of more than 76,000 military service veterans who have served honorably during times of military conflict in defense of their nation since 1919. There are more than 1.8 million members nationwide.
The Indiana American Legion has represented veterans from every major conflict since World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan within its membership and provides free representation to 63,000 of the 87,500 service-connected disabled veterans in Indiana for Veterans Affairs benefits. The Indiana Legion produces more than 73 percent of the claims work done in the state, bringing back $1.3 trillion to the Hoosier economy, according to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.
Programs include veterans rehabilitation, patriotic youth scholarships, veterans legislative advocacy and the promotion of a strong national defense. The Legion supports veterans, their families and local communities.
Details about joining an American Legion are at indianalegion.org/join.
Steuben County posts are at 1760 W. Maumee St. Angola; 301 S. Wayne St., Fremont; and 6215 N. S.R. 327, Orland. The Hamilton post meets on the first Monday of each month at the Hamilton Fire Station, 7760 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, at 7 p.m. For details about the Hamilton post, call 316-7289.
