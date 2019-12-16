ANGOLA — While some parts of Indiana are getting hit with sizable amounts of snow this week, northeast Indiana is coming out of this system relatively unscathed.
Some freezing drizzle, topped with a scant amount of morning snow, greeted northeast Indiana at the start of the work week and what will be the last full week of classes for school children, who for the most part start their holiday break after school lets out Friday.
Most of northeast Indiana had a 30% chance of receiving snow Monday night, the National Weather Service predicted. Beyond that, unless something changes soon, the long-range forecast from AccuWeather doesn't predict any snow until early January.
The Weather Service is calling for temperatures hitting a high of 40 on Sunday. AccuWeather, which will predict out farther than the Weather Service, is calling for temperatures in the upper 30s and low- to mid-40s early next week.
AccuWeather is calling for a high of 45 degrees on Monday then cooling somewhat to 40 on Christmas Eve and 38 on Christmas Day.
Skies are expected to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy so visibility over the river and through the woods to grand mother's house should be fair.
For Monday, Angola received 1.5 inches of snow. Angola is about an inch below normal snowfall for the season at 5.6 inches.
With AccuWeather's long-range forecast calling for a dry period through the end of the year, it would appear the 1950 annual precipitation record of 52.48 inches is safe for another year. Through Monday, for the year Angola has recorded 48.28 inches of precipitation.
