ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Café is hiring a new manager and two to three more baristas.
“We are a non-profit organization with a mission of creating a safe space for youth to thrive,” said Cahoots Director Sophia Benedict.
Benedict said that typically they hire at this time of the year because they have a lot of high school and college student employees that “move on from college” and “move on from high school,” she said.
“They spread their wings and they leave this area, so we come to face this hiring challenge about this time every year,” said Benedict.
She said that their schedule was very flexible and they tried to make sure that everyone got to attend school and extracurriculars, and that’s why the position was so laid back and relaxing, she said.
Judah Witmer, one of the current Cahoots baristas, especially likes his flexible schedule that allows him to work for three or four hours in the afternoon and combine work and home schooling. He said that the pace of work was not too high, and his schoolwork did not suffer.
“I love that the hours are super flexible,” said Witmer.
He also said the community is great, and all the baristas are awesome, and that his work allowed him to feel that he was hanging out while still doing work.
Melody Grayson, lead barista, said the thing she liked most about working in Cahoots was that it is a cute and chill place that is open to everyone. She said that all the activities and supplies for the activities at Cahoots from movies and video games to art supplies and board games are free.
“Our priority is to create a safe space here for youth, but pretty much everyone can come here and hang out,” said Grayson.
Grayson said that baristas’ working priorities include maintaining the bar, taking orders and making coffee drinks and soda drinks, and that usually one barista works at a shift unless there is an event.
“Whenever you are not busy serving customers you want to start doing chores like wiping tables and sweeping up trash across the floor,” said Grayson.
No prior experience is necessary. The preferred candidates must be self-starters and be comfortable with responsibilities such as cash register and opening and closing the café, Cahoots job advertisement on Indeed job search website reads.
An ideal candidate for a barista position is kind, positive, and respects the mission of creating a safe space for youth to thrive, runs the advertisement. The candidates are expected to care for the quality of their work, be consistent, and respectful of working in a clean, organized, and inclusive environment.
An ideal candidate for the manager position should have a 1-year experience in practicing their communication, leadership, team management, hospitality, and supervising.
The manager will be responsible for overseeing the weekly operations of the cafe and managing the baristas – overseeing their weekly schedules and training. The manager should have a driver’s license and reliable transportation to get cafe supplies.
Other responsibilities include maintaining kitchen and café inventory, ordering and purchasing supplies, and coordinating the food and beverage component of special events as needed.
The manager should also abide by local, state, and federal guidelines for food service safety and to pursue a SafeServ certification, as well as to make bank deposits and debit account balancing and perform other duties assigned from time to time.
Both barista and manager positions are part-time with paid training and flexible schedules. Employee discount is available after hiring.
Benedict said that as a non-profit they have many different funding avenues such as Angola United Methodist Church, one of the founding churches.
Cahoots also just received an unexpected community grant from Steuben County Community Foundation for $10,000, which is part of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Cahoots also did a yearly fundraiser, Angola’s Got Talent, and this year, the second year of the fundraiser, they raised a little over $6,000.
Benedict said that they also partner with other organizations in the area, such as Easterseals RISE and Bowen Center and get some funding from those partnerships.
“They both use our facility — RISE uses our facility for their clients, and Bowen Center brings their kids in here for the group classes,” said Benedict.
Witmer said that he enjoys his work as a barista at Cahoots because the mission of the establishment is good, and the work involves working with youth.
For more information or to apply, visit Cahoots’ Facebook page, or come to Cahoots Coffee Café located at 218 W. Maumee St., Angola.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Witmer said.
