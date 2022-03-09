ANGOLA — Pay no mind to what they’re saying on social media about the historic Steuben County Courthouse.
It’s not going anywhere after the construction of a new county judicial center will require moving all of the judicial services to their new home at the corner of South and Martha streets, in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
If you were to put any stock into some of the chatter on social media, you would lose your money. No, the Steuben County Courthouse isn’t going to be razed once the courts and clerk’s offices move.
“There’s no plans for that whatsoever. It’s on the historic register so it would take a lot of work to do that,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The Steuben County Courthouse, whose construction started in 1867 and was completed in June 1868, is one of 15 structures or sites listed on the National Register of Historic Place in Steuben County. It was listed in 1975, just in time for the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1976. The brick was created in Angola and the cut field stone foundation was also sourced locally.
Howard said the building most likely will be repurposed for offices, quite possibly for Community Corrections, which has an office in one of the small houses that’s on the site of the new judicial center that’s going to be removed.
How much of the building gets used once the courts and clerk clear out is unknown. One of the knocks on the building is its lack of accessibility. One of the chief reasons a new facility is being built is because the historic courthouse does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Also, the courts are undersized and there are numerous security issues.
What ever happens in the courthouse will probably be limited to the first floor, again due to accessibility issues.
“As it sits, there is very little that we can do due to ADA, without extensive remodeling,” Howard said.
For the past 10 years or so, there has been a courthouse study committee working to determine a path forward for the courts. Numerous sites for a new judicial center have been promoted over the years until a final site — the block bounded by South, Washington, Wall and Martha streets — was selected for a new courthouse last year.
It is possible that the courthouse committee might be called into action again to study the future use of the old courthouse, which was designed after the legendary meeting house in Boston, Faneuil Hall.
“I’m not going to say that’s not possible,” Howard said.
Steuben County has been working with designers RQAW, Fishers, and construction management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, on the planning of the new facility, which will cost an estimated $28 million.
Financial consultant Jeff Peters of Peters Municipal Consultants, Franklin, laid out a relatively detailed financial analysis of what it will cost Steuben County to build the $28 million judicial center on Monday during a public hearing on the topic held by the Commissioners.
To the owner of a median-priced home in Steuben County, the annual cost would be an estimated $39.10, Peters said.
“It should be less than that but we want to err on the high side,” Peters said.
Peters based his annual homeowner’s estimate based on the median-priced home in Steuben County, which is $148,800. Median priced means that half of Steuben County’s homes are valued less than $148,800 and the other half are valued greater than $148,800.
Peters’ tax bill estimate took into consideration that the person who owned that $148,800 home has a mortgage and therefore is getting a mortgage deduction as well as a homestead deduction.
Assuming that homeowner pays his or her mortgage plus insurance and taxes through an escrow account, Peters said that individual would be adding $3.26 to their monthly payment.
The design for the new courthouse looks somewhat like the Steuben Community Center, which was the Angola High School. The high school was built during the Great Depression.
The historic courthouse has a much more elaborate design. The rectangular brick building combines Greek revival, Italianate and Romanesque revival style influences. It features a gable roof with bracketed eaves and is topped by an octagonal domed cupola with a square base and captain’s walk.
There was an addition to the building completed in 1937.
The cupola is topped with a weather vane that features a large fish. The weather vane on Faneuil Hall features a cricket. The Steuben County weather vane was added during a renovation project during the 1990s and the designer, Grinsfelder and Associates, was determined to add it as a gift to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.