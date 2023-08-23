ANGOLA — Steuben County Emergency Management has announced that there will be cooling stations available during the heatwave that's forecast to hit the coming couple days, announced Emergency Management Director Lee Greenamyer.
With area forecast temperatures and heat indices expected to climb in the 100s the next couple days, local businesses and public facilities are opening their doors as voluntary cooling stations (see list).
"All area residents are urged to keep watch of local weather conditions and temperatures. If you or a loved one is in need of a place to go to get out of the heat over the next few days, area businesses and municipalities stand ready and willing to open their doors to help keep the residents of Steuben County safe and cool," Greenamyer said in a press release.
On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service, Northern Indiana, issued an excessive heat warning.
"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the warning said.
The excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to midnight on Thursday.
Heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected on Thursday. On Wednesday, the heat index could reach as high as 98 degrees, the NWS said.
Greenamyer offered the following recommendations to help stay safe during the summer heat.
• Take frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning.
• Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.
• Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.
• Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.
• Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
• Spend time in air conditioned environments.
• Know and watch for signs of heat illness.
• Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family.
More weather information can be found on the National Weather Service website. Go to ready.gov/ for more extreme heat weather tips.
