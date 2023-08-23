ANGOLA — Steuben County Emergency Management has announced that there will be cooling stations available during the heatwave that's forecast to hit the coming couple days, announced Emergency Management Director Lee Greenamyer.

With area forecast temperatures and heat indices expected to climb in the 100s the next couple days, local businesses and public facilities are opening their doors as voluntary cooling stations (see list).

