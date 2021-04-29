One arrested Wednesday
ANGOLA — A Snow Lake man was arrested by a Steuben County Sheriff's Deputy on a felony charge of domestic batter in the presence of a child younger than 16 on Wednesday.
Michael S. Stevens, 48, of Lane 650 Snow Lake, Fremont, was booked into the Steuben County Jail on the initial charge at about 10:30 p.m., a Sheriff's Department report said. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
