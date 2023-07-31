CROOKED LAKE — Tom Dickson had a rude awakening on Saturday, about as rude as they get.
Dickson was sleeping in his home in the 3500 block of Sycamore Beach Road on Crooked Lake’s second basin when lightning struck.
“Lightning woke me up,” Dickson said, about seven hours after the strike hit and set his home of several years ablaze. “I was sleeping pretty sound until that lightning struck it.”
There were 13 fire departments that responded to the blaze that started at about 4 a.m. when a strong storm swept through the area with much rain, thunder and lightning, said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Angola Fire Department was the lead agency on the scene. Also called in to the lake area that’s fairly tight on Crooked Lake were Orland, Fremont, Ashley-Hudson, Metz, Salem Center, Steuben Township, Auburn, Waterloo, Garrett, Butler, Corunna and Hamilton.
Even with the windy conditions, the fire was contained on the Dickson property, Call said.
Closing in on noon, with his son and grandchildren on hand, Dickson sat in his garage that’s located across Sycamore Beach Road, looking on, pondering the future.
Firefighters tell Dickson his home was a total loss. The roof of the house was collapsed in on the structure.
One of his granddaughters said an art room seemed OK.
Dickson said he probably won’t rebuild; it’s time to move on.
“It was my wife’s house, pretty much. She wanted the big house so we have it,” he said.
The house is approximately 3,900 square feet, Steuben County’s geographic information system says.
Dickson said when his wife, Ann, died a few years ago, he probably should have moved then.
“I probably should have moved a few years ago. I probably won’t rebuild,” he said.
Call said firefighters were on scene until about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“It was a very large structure so they had lots of overhaul to do,” he said.
The fire remains under investigation, Call said.
He praised the work of the firefighters at keeping the blaze contained to the one structure due to the strong winds that accompanied the Saturday morning storm.
“By all appearances they did a phenomenal job. The kept it to one structure. There was some melting to a neighbor’s siding. There was a lot of wind and lightning,” Call said.
As is typical with many of Steuben County’s lake communities, the homes are fairly close together and there are no hydrants to draw water from.
Consequently it takes pumping water from the lake, which means much equipment and personnel to run it.
“Those fires are very challenging,” Call said. “It takes a lot of manpower, a lot of work.”
No one was injured in the blaze.
