ANGOLA — The John Street COVID-19 testing site contracted with Steuben County Health Department will continue to operate for at least the first six months heading into 2022.
Funding for the clinic, operated in Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., which is part of the Angola Parks and Recreation system in Commons Park, is through a grant.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved use of the grant of $50,000 to continue to fund the operation.
Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh and Andy Aldred, chief operating officer at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, said the clinic has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19.
“The amount of testing being done at the John Street site is quite significant. It’s the highest in the four-county area,” Aldred said.
“I think the John Street site is extremely important,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
Walsh said the services provided through the test site have allowed some patients who test positive for COVID-19 to fast track the process to get treatment at Cameron.
With test results in hand, patients are able to bypass testing at Cameron and get right in to receive monoclonal treatments, which need to be started early once a person shows symptoms of having COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies are created in a laboratory to combat a particular infection. There are two particular drugs that have Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 and are administered in a patient using an infusion or a shot.
The body naturally makes antibodies to fight infection. Some people might not have antibodies designed to recognize a new virus like the one that causes COVID-19. That’s why monoclonal antibodies treatment may help patients who are at high risk for severe symptoms or hospitalization.
The test site at Commons Hall is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People can register for the free testing by going to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 319-1641.
Preregistration is recommended to avoid lines but walk-ins are welcome. Testing can be done on people as young as 2 with parental consent.
