FREMONT — The Indiana Ambassadors of Music have chosen nine Fremont High School students for its 2023 trip.
The Ambassadors of Music is a program that celebrates student performers and gives them the opportunity to share music across Europe.
The tour happens every two years but due to COVID they have not been able to travel this past year. The trip will go from June 18 to July 3, 2023, and the students will travel to the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.
Participating students will get to play in the orchestra or sing in the choir with 80 to 90 students from across Indiana.
The students from Fremont High School were nominated to go on the trip based on their leadership, musicianship and character. The trip will not only give students the opportunity to perform across Europe but also to experience other cultures, art, history and music.
One of the nine students going is sophomore Olivia Dirig, who will be playing the trumpet.
“Getting to go to Europe and play for people is really, really exciting. I think it's just because of the different cultures,” said Olivia. “I’ve always been a big fan of that, so being able to see those things and being able to play for people in Europe would just be great.”
Having nine students go on the trip is quite expensive and the group has been working to fundraise for the total cost of approximately $63,000 or $7,000 for each student.
The students and chaperones are required to pay their total; however, Fremont band director Melissa Springar is working to evenly split the donations and funds raised between all of the students.
“By contributing toward this trip you are enabling our band students to participate in a life-changing musical experience," said Joyce Dirig, Fremont teacher and band parent. "By contributing you will also receive free advertising and positive public relations in the community. We will post your name on a sponsor board that will be displayed at all games and events the band performs at during the 2022-23 school year. We will also recognize your business/you on school and personal social media."
Gabby Concus, a Fremont High School freshman, has worked very hard to become a great flutist. After deciding between the flute and the clarinet, Gabby began taking additional lessons to perfect her skills.
“I kind of just started trying the flute and I struggled a lot. But with practicing and everything, I feel I’m not excelling at it,” said Gabby.
There are many ways that the community can help support these students on their journey.
To make a monetary donation, cash or checks can be sent to Fremont High School at 701 W. Toledo St. Fremont, IN 46737 in care of Joyce Dirig. Another option is to donate items for their raffle and silent auction. For more information or other ways to support the students contact Dirig at 243-0401 or jdirig@fremonteagles.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.