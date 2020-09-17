ANGOLA — The Angola High School Marching Hornets will present a community show on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. on the football field.
With Indiana State School Music Association events cancelled due to COVID-19, the Marching Hornets took a different tack this season. This year's motto is "You can't cancel excellence."
Those who attend the community show will get to hear the three popular tunes the band plays at home football games along with a variety of music learned by the different sections separately.
The full band performs the new release “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, nominated for Best Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. Another popular hit, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, is complemented by one the parents can love — “Saturday in the Park,” a 1972 classic by Chicago.
The sections will play a variety of tunes ranging from pop to Broadway to military marches.
The show is set to last about 45 minutes. Band discount cards will be for sale at the event.
It is another opportunity for the students to experience one of the lessons of band — performing for the public. In a pandemic year, that can be difficult.
"We always have a few students missing," said Director Andrew Keiser, "but what remains is the work ethic."
The musicians are working hard, he said, and enjoying the camaraderie and satisfaction of music well played.
This year, said Keiser, the band is not taking any performance lightly.
"We make a big deal out of every football game," he said.
People can root for the Marching Hornets along with the football-playing Hornets at games. Another way to support the band is at the second annual mattress fundraiser Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake. A percentage of every purchase benefits the band program.
The event center will be set up like a socially distanced showroom, with everything from a twin to a California King as well as other associated products. Special pandemic era covers and sanitization procedures will allow people to lay down on the beds and try them out.
The sale will help offset financial losses experienced by the band when its spring fundraiser, All That Jazz, was canceled along with Balloons Aloft, which provides regular donations to the band program.
Those who know Angola High School band members can get referrals from the students for an extra donation for each mattress purchase, similar to a commission. For details, call Keiser at 665-2186 or text “angola” to 484848.
