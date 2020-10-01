ANGOLA — Angola High School’s Health Occupations Education program is celebrating 50 years this year.
Angola started its Health Occupations Education program in 1970, creating generations of nurses and other healthcare professionals.
Seniors interested in a career in a health-related field can participate in the program, which lasts a full school year and provides a wide overview of opportunities.
The first teacher to begin teaching the boys and girls in HOE was Rita Crimmins. There have been seven different teachers, including Crimmins and present teacher Jennifer Sears.
Sears is in her fourth year teaching the program. She is the first to complete the program as a student and go back to teach it. Sears went to Indiana Wesleyan University to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She also has been the campus nurse for Lake James Christian Camp for 22 years.
As the program celebrates the 50th anniversary this year at Angola High School, a record number of students expressed interest this fall, said Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin.
In order to get into the program, students must write an essay, answer questions and sit through an interview with Sears. Thirty-two students applied and only 16 students got in. Those students are Charlie Wright, Hannah Conely, Katie (Mary) Smith, Teagan Mattox, Dawson Molyneux, Emma Shoehnerr, Blaik Rumsey, Rylan Marquardt, Madison Baade, Allyson Ditmars, Hannah Knoll, Katie Stoy, Rachel Cockroft, Drew Dunham, Kaitlyn Kaufman and Makailah Thompson.
“What a valuable program for the students,” said Sears. Her former students are studying medical terminology, nursing, pre-med, speech pathology, radiology, physical therapy, athletic training and occupational therapy.
Seniors now are doing hands-on activities in the classroom. Next quarter, they get to go to clinicals at places such as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, veterinarians’ and dentists’ offices and Steuben County Jail. They also can work with the Angola Fire Department and emergency medical technicians. Every week, the students rotate clinicals so they get variety and are allowed to see what they do and don’t enjoy.
“I have wanted to be in HOE since freshman year. I have loved the nursing field all my life, because I have always wanted to make a difference. HOE helps me choose a specialty to pursue,” said Wright.
Wright and other students participated in the Vitals Fair at Angola High School, where they took blood pressures and temperatures for police and other city workers. Wright said she is excited about getting started on clinicals.
“I like how it’s hands-on learning,” said student Hannah Conley. “It would be much harder if things were just said to us and we were expected to do it. A lot of the topics we talked about are really interesting.”
If your job site has the potential to be a place of work for these students, contact Sears at jsears@msdsc.us.
“We couldn’t do it without the community,” said Sears. “I love working with the students and teaching and working with the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.