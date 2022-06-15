ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation celebrated 30 years of serving the community on Wednesday.
A public celebration was held at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Trine University for nonprofit leaders, board members, donors and volunteers.
At the event the Foundation surprised 30 Steuben County-based public charities each with a $10,000 unrestricted operating grant.
The Community Foundation also invested in the production of individual impact videos to be created for each organization over the next few months by One Lucky Guitar Inc., a Fort Wayne marketing company.
Simultaneously, a short film featuring the 30th anniversary celebration grantees will be created to share their collective impact in the community. The video, We Call It Home, will premiere on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Throughout 2022, the Community Foundation is celebrating 30 years of serving Steuben County as a public community foundation. The Foundation connects people who care with needs that matter through building charitable legacies, making community connections, and grantmaking. Since its formation in 1991 and the first dollars raised in 1992, the Community Foundation has grown to manage charitable assets of approximately $35 million for the benefit of our community. Over the past 30 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $26.6 million in charitable grants.
“When trying to determine the best way to celebrate 30 years of impact, we realized the answer to that question is in the arms of the nonprofit organizations who serve our community every day,” said Jennifer Danic, President and CEO. “(The Foundation) has benefited from hundreds of donors who have given without restrictions and we are excited to give $300,000 back to our community in a similar way.”
“Our goal for this initiative is to connect more community donors to local nonprofits,” said Adam Miller, Steuben County Community Foundation board chair. “We know from our experience operating grants are the most appreciated gift, and we hope our investment into high quality videos will help these organizations tell their story to the community.”
