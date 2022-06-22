FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has many changes in staffing for the 2022-23 school year.
At her last school board meeting, Laura McLatcher has resigned from her position on the school board on Monday.
McLatcher has been on the school board for 10 years, starting in 2012. She has had many roles on the school board including, president, vice president, member and having served on many committees.
Superintendent Bill Stitt presented McLatcher with the only Flight of the Eagle award Monday and a plaque will be given in her honor.
Fremont is also losing other staff who have dedicated many years to making Fremont great.
Those retiring this year are Roger Probst who had 42 years of service and started in 1980; Jeanna Anderson was with Fremont for 41 years starting in 1981; Kathlene Groosbeck with 37 years of service starting in 1985; Kelly Gilbert with 31 years of service since 1991; Tim Bressler with 28 years of service since 1994; and Connie Sweeney with 24 years of service since 1998.
Also retiring is Scott LaPlace after five years with 40 years total at Fremont, and Edwina Myers, who has worked for Fremont since 2015.
The elementary school is having a big shake up in the staff with eight new hires. Kristen Brown will be a Title I teacher, Cecelia Honiotes will be a grade four teacher, Olivia Marsh and Madison McDonald will teach third grade with Logan Matthews as a third grade temporary teacher. Hannah Sholl will be teaching first grade, Hannah Siders will be a speech pathologist and Jacinda Towers will teach special education.
The Fremont Middle School will be welcoming Mitchell Ridenour as the assistant principal and the athletic director and Christopher Roach will be the resource room instructional assistant.
At the high school, Trine University graduate Cal Stone will be taking over as athletic director with a glowing recommendation from Probst.
“I put my heart and soul into the last 15 years of high school athletics and I'm turning this over to somebody that I feel is going to take us to an even higher point than where we're at right now. Cal wants to be here. He loves Fremont. That's got to be the top priority of anybody and he just loves Fremont,” said Probst. “He grew up with his dad as an athletic director. He's very mature past his chronological age and he knows the nuts and bolts already of the business. Not only are we in good hands, we're going to excel. So I’m passing the torch to you Cal.”
Fremont High School will also be welcoming Ken Baker as a resource room instructional assistant and Chassity Baker as an applied skills instructional assistant.
Although there were many sad goodbyes with those retiring, the Fremont Community Schools are excited to see what is in store for this coming school year, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.