ANGOLA — A group of 12 local people got to see first-hand what is happening at the border between the United States and Mexico in January.
The trip was for a workshop, Common Ground on the Border, and gave the group — all congregants at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Angola — a look at what really goes on at the border.
Sunday, they gave a presentation at church complete with photos and a recreation of the border wall to give a little insight to what they saw on the trip south.
“It’s not just a Trump-era problem,” said Lois McEntarfer, one of the people that went on the trip about immigration and the challenges at the border.
Part of the trip was made up of workshops and learning about ways people can and do offer humanitarian aid to the people in need.
Some of their time was spent in Nogales, Mexico, at the border where the border wall is more than two-stories tall and topped with rows of barbed wire.
And yes, people fleeing their home countries still try to climb it.
At one spot, someone in the group took a photo of what appeared to be a man’s jacket, stuck in the barbed wire at the top.
A walk in the desert
A few members went with a group called The Samaritans on a migrant memorial walk along some of the very trails that people have used in the desert to cross the border.
“The Samaritans are a group that tries to bring aid,” said McEntarfer. “They regularly walk the desert to find the trails.”
Along the walk, more than one grave site was pointed out. The Samaritans don’t just find the paths people are taking. They also find the deceased on their regular walks of the desert. Someone from the organization will mark the spot, take the body to the medical examiner’s office and the examiner will take DNA, just in case.
However, McEntarfer said, many people will never be identified because it takes someone looking for them to come forward and many don’t because of the fear of being in trouble for being illegal.
While on the walk, the group would come across these graves and it was at that point they’d stop, read some poetry, sing or hold a moment of silence before shouting the word, “Presente,” which is the Spanish word for “present” to symbolize being present with those that have tried to make the journey.
“To risk coming across like this speaks volumes of the lives they leave behind,” McEntarfer said.
A lot of the people fleeing don’t necessarily want to leave their homes, their families, everything they’ve known. They’re fleeing oppression, failed government, cartels and other problems,explained several of the group.
Meeting some migrants
Liz Andres went on the trip as well and said while in a shelter in Tucson, Arizona, they met a family from Guatemala that had already gone through the first of many steps in the process to get asylum into the United States.
They came, she said, because a death threat had been sent to one’s mother from a prisoner 500 miles away from their home and she was killed.
“What these people are willing to go through for freedom, safety, opportunity. It’s heart wrenching,” said Lynn Syler.
Throughout the entire walk, said Kim Hyland, U.S. Border Patrol was flying overhead, always watching what was going on.
At one of the meetings they attended, Hyland said they saw examples of ways people are modifying their shoes to cross the desert. She said the people are covering them with carpet, burlap, whatever they can to help lessen the footprints left in the sand.
Likewise, she said, people also cover their water jugs in fabric or burlap to keep them good, though often they end up sliced and unusable, the water drained out so the migrants have nothing to drink.
“Even with good shoes to walk the trail, it was rough,” Hyland said.
On the Mexican side of the border, the group met a group of about 40 people waiting on their asylum interviews. They’d expected to see the people living unhappy and in squalor but they were all clean, happy and the children out playing and enjoying themselves like children should be.
Changes are needed
“We need to streamline the process,” Andres said of the immigration process. “Currently, a lot is invested in border patrol, not in customs, but we learned people at the border would rather see money focused on customs.”
She said something like one in every 20 trucks coming through the border is actually stopped.
The hope is more spent on customs will help cull some of the activity, but the real hope is for efforts to reach the countries to help solve the bigger problems.
“These people are forced to flee, get here and then we turn them back to wait where they’re fleeing from,” she said.
Not a protest trip
The workshop and trip were not part of a protest, but instead were part of a way to see the humanitarian work going on every day.
“They don’t care about politics or want recognition,” said Bruce Andres. “They see it as humanitarian work and helping people in need.”
Ron Hays is no stranger to the southwest and the border area, having gone to the area since 1997.
In the early days, he would take water into the desert. He said he and his wife would walk in and out, without passports, but now the area keeps getting worse.
He said an article he read a few weeks ago talked about flying 37 people back to Guatemala because they didn’t come to the United States legally.
They got off the plane in their home country only to be shot dead.
“To me, the takeaway is that problems at the border aren’t new,” said Andres. “If we lived near, we would realize people crossing has gone on as long as there have been people. In the southwest, the way of life is life on both sides of the border.”
There will always be a need in the area for humanitarian aid, he said.
