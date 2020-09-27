Steuben honored for cooperation on new industry
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties has awarded Steuben County the 2020 Local Government Cooperation Award for working with the town of Ashley on an economic development project.
Officials from Ashley, Steuben County and Region 3-A worked together to procure federal and state grants for the development of Brightmark.
Ashley was awarded a grant by the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to help expand water and sewer access for the site being developed by Brightmark.
Ashley also was awarded $1 million in Community Crossings money for a road, rail crossings and lighting for the Brightmark plant.
The new plant will recycle plastic waste into fuel and industrial waxes. The innovative company will provide about 130 new jobs for the area.
Brightmark is currently in the testing phase of its operations. It has already successfully produced fuel. It is the first commercial scale operation of its kind in the nation.
The company worked since 2015 on siting its first plant in Ashley. Since that time, the company — first known as RES Polyflow — received financing from Steuben County government as startup money to be leveraged for other investors to come aboard. Steuben County loaned the company $1.5 million, which eventually was repaid with interest.
Steuben County also helped Ashley with financing infrastructure for the project.
Garrett Middle School pauses in-person classes
GARRETT — Due to six positive cases of COVID-19 in its population, Garrett Middle School is suspending in-person classes next week, Principal Lucas Fielden announced Friday.
School officials are planning to return to classes in the building on Monday, Oct. 5, Fielden said in a letter to parents of students.
“This date could be extended if we see the further spread of COVID-19,” the letter said.
“This does not impact Garrett High School and J.E. Ober Elementary School, as they have not experienced COVID-19 at the same level,” the letter added.
Garrett Middle School has quarantined a large number of students in connection with contact tracing for its six positive cases, the letter said.
“After much consideration, we have decided it is time for GMS to temporarily switch to a virtual learning model to reduce further spread,” Fielden wrote.
“This decision was a collaborative effort by local health officials, our school nurse and GKB administration,” the letter added.
Garrett Middle School becomes the first school in DeKalb County to halt in-person instruction due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Caucus fills Waterloo council vacancy
WATERLOO — A Republican caucus Tuesday chose Katy Hobbs to fill a vacant seat on the Waterloo Town Council.
Hobbs replaces Nathan Diehl, who endorsed her in a letter to the three caucus voters.
Republican precinct committee leaders Josh Caudill, Jess Jessup and Sue Bauermeister voted 3-0 to choose Hobbs over Ed McDowd for the council seat.
“Thank you. I look forward to serving,” Hobbs said after the vote.
Hobbs will fill Diehl’s unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2022. Diehl resigned because he has moved to a new home south of the town limits.
In the caucus meeting at the Waterloo Depot, Diehl’s mother, Anita Diehl, read her son’s letter describing Hobbs as “a very intelligent and thoughtful person … a passionate and dedicated individual.”
DeKalb Eastern board elects Brown to open seat
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board on Monday elected Kelly Brown as its newest member.
Brown replaces Greg Newcomer, who resigned last month for health reasons from the seat representing rural Wilmington Township. She will fill the remainder of Newcomer’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Brown was among five candidates who were interviewed by the board Monday before its members voted 5-0 to select Brown.
Donald Goff, Kristian Hoff, Patricia Imhoff and Darryl Scoville also applied to fill the open seat.
“You cannot go wrong with any of them,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens told board members before they voted.
“I just wanted to do this so I could help our students and our parents and make sure that our tax dollars are being taken care of as the good stewards we should be,” Brown said after Monday’s board meeting.
Jansen fills East Noble board vacancy
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corp. board Wednesday appointed Doug Jansen to fill the seat vacated by John Wicker’s resignation during the Sept. 9 meeting.
Superintendent Ann Linson said Jansen “values education and aligns with the ENSC vision of preparing students to be college and/or career- and life-ready.”
Jansen has two children who graduated from East Noble High School and is a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club. He is with Jansen Family Dentistry in Kendallville.
Wicker, who was first elected to the school board in 2010, wrote in his resignation letter that he was resigning after verbal attacks and allegations against two board members by the president as his reason for stepping down.
Unemployment rates show improvement
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana declined markedly in August, with LaGrange County reaching a rate close to a prepandemic level.
All counties in northeast Indiana saw significant decreases, even though some are still approximately double what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down the economy in the spring in Indiana.
Notably five local counties in northeast Indiana — Adams, LaGrange, Steuben, Wells and Whitley — had unemployment rates below 5%, indicating a return to full employment, although all northeast counties had a smaller labor force last month as compared to a year before.
“Hiring in northeast Indiana continues to be robust across many industry sectors and occupations,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “It is conceivable, barring unforeseen pandemic-related circumstances, that we could reach a point where many employers face worker shortages. That was the situation before the pandemic hit.”
LaGrange County was the region’s brightest spot, coming in at 3.9% in August, which was one percentage point higher than the previous year, 2.9%. That tied LaGrange County for the second lowest rate in the state, following Daviess County as the low for the state at 3.5%. In July, LaGrange County’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.
Steuben County was the next lowest, at 4.6%, which tied it for 10th lowest in the state.
DeKalb County’s unemployment rate improved to 5.2%, down from 6.8% in July. In August 2019, DeKalb County’s unemployment rate was 2.9%
Noble County dropped to 5.7% in August, down from 7.8% in July but higher than August 2019, when its unemployment was 3.1%, which was actually the high for the four-county area.
