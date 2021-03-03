ANGOLA — What impact is podcasting having on radio and on a divided society? What are the challenges of bring a sportscaster today?
In the newest episode of Trine University's Faculty Focus podcast, Andy Brown, assistant professor in Trine University's Department of Humanities and Communication, brings insights from his more than 20-year career in sports broadcasting, including his current role providing play-by-play for Trine University athletics on the Trine Broadcasting Network, to these and other issues.
He also shares some of his favorite memories as a sportscaster, and shares what students aspiring to a sportscasting career need to succeed in an increasingly fragmented market.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Faculty Focus podcast features interviews with Trine faculty members about current research and/or topics of interest to the community at large.
Hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, the podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
