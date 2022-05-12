INDIANAPOLIS — Cops Cycling for Survivors have announced plans for their 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiled the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week.
Once again, Angola will be one of the overnight stops on the tour, with it landing in the Monument City on July 13.
The group, whose aim is to raise awareness of and actively support survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their survivors.
This year, special recognition is given to the eight Indiana line of duty deaths from 2021.
In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C., to honor fallen officers. The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones.
The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.
Cops Cycling for Survivors vows to never let Indiana’s fallen heroes be forgotten and to support the survivors of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the state.
Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, cotoworkers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers but may not have contact information for some. Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812to727to0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com.
Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers and friends of law enforcement. Cyclist registration deadline is June 10.
In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps and other avenues of support for survivors. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. More information and a donation page are found at copscycling4survivors.com/. Cops Cycling for Survivors was granted 501(c) 3 status as a nottofortoprofit in late 2011 and is no longer directly affiliated with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors.
The 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all fallen officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year.
This year’s truck is in special memory of Lt. Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, who died Feb. 21, 2021; Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, March 29, 2021; Sgt. Thomas Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, June 17, 2021; Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, July 7, 2021; Cpl. Robert Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 26, 2021; Reserve Deputy James Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oct. 12, 2021; Town Marshal Anthony Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, Nov. 25, 2021; and, School Resource Officer John Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 8, 2021.
Recent line of duty deaths in 2022 will receive special recognition next year.
Below are the dates and route locations for the 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride:
• July 11, Indianapolis to Richmond
• July 12, Richmond to Bluffton
• July 13, Bluffton to Angola
• July 14, Angola to South Bend
• July 15, South Bend to Merrillville
• July 16, Merrillville to Kentland
• July 17, Kentland to Terre Haute
• July 18, Terre Haute to Princeton
• July 19, Princeton to Jasper
• July 20 Jasper to Jeffersonville
• July 21, Jeffersonville to Madison
• July 22, Madison to Bloomington
• July 23, Bloomington to Crown Hill Indianapolis
As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners may arise.
