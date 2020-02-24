CLEAR LAKE — A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in rural Clear Lake Township early Sunday night, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.
At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies and first responders arrived at the area of C.R. 700N and C.R. 925E, between Little Long Lake and Lake Anne and near Indiana’s border with Michigan, to find Kenneth Byrd, 48, partly under a 2000 Honda motorcycle. The road has a slight jog west just south of its intersection with C.R. 700N.
Emergency personnel removed Byrd from under the motorcycle and started treatment.
While treating Byrd, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by an official with the Steuben County Coroner's Office. A cause of death has not been released.
Deputies who investigated the wreck determined that Byrd was traveling south on C.R. 925E at a high rate of speed when he went off the west side of the road, striking a post, some brush and a stack of firewood. Byrd was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Responding units at the scene were the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
