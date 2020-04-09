ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council met Wednesday in a short but productive virtual meeting held using a telephone conference system.
The meeting was tentatively the only meeting for the council this month. Typically, the council meets twice a month on the first and third Monday, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the next meeting date has not yet been determined.
An ordinance to extend the stay at home pay ordinance that was originally passed in March was approved, with all three readings taking place during the teleconference meeting.
Typically, ordinances have three readings spread across at least two meetings, but Councilman Dave Martin asked his fellow council members to waive that rule, allowing all readings to take place at once due to the nature of the ordinance.
The ordinance will allow employees directed to stay home from work as part of a local disaster declaration to continue to be paid their regular, non-overtime pay.
Stipulations in the ordinance include having an employee work from home during regularly scheduled hours if their job can be done at home, having the employee be on-call during those hours to respond to calls from other city officials and be able to return to a work station within two hours notice from a supervisor. Employees cannot receive compensation from another source during regularly-scheduled hours.
Approval of the 2020 health and safety proposal, which Mayor Richard Hickman said is the annual Occupational Safety and Health Administration training for each city department, was also approved.
The annual fee approved for the services in the proposal is $14,769 with the cost being divided up by departments with water and wastewater each being at $931.63, streets and parks each at $596, city hall at $293.75, police at $153.75 and fire at $196.25.
