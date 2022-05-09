ANGOLA — The Steuben County Farmers Market kicked off Saturday with more vendors than ever, both old and new.
The market started the season a little light on fruits and vegetables due to weather and time of year, but the new vendors provided other endless treasures for what was the start of the 20th season of the Steuben County Farmers Market.
Newbies Doug and Grace Bertsch came all the way from Spencerville to sell handmade quilts, stockings, bags and an assortment of cupcakes. Grace had vanilla, carrot, chocolate and raspberry dazzle cupcakes filled with raspberry jam. She also offered gluten free options as well.
The Buehrer Family a local family of musicians from Angola set up for their first season a the market with various art pieces. They had sea creature space paintings, handmade jewelry and woodworking.
“We are having a lot of fun,” said Elyse Buehrer.
The Bidlack Family Farm located in rural Angola saw owners Luke and Lauren Bidlack returning with their children after a couple years off to focus on family. They offered non-GMO fed pork, grass-fed beef, chicken and pet milk.
“We are excited to be back,” said Luke.
Blue Ford Farm from Ashley ran by Steven Squier and Taylor Sanborn returned for their third season bringing an assortment of tomato plants, herbs, and fresh baked cookies.
Dick’s Maple Farm by owner Larmar Dick returned with locally harvested maple products out of Montpellier, Ohio. Larmar provided maple syrup in an assortment of varieties and forms as well as a crowd favorite ice cold Golden Maple root beer, which he bottles himself!
Seasoned vendors Karen and Terry Dalrymple of Steuben County returned for their 20th season with a line of returning customers for their locally harvested honey.
The honey they sell is all natural, raw and unfiltered. “It’s good for coughs, allergies, digestion, and even burns,” she said.
The Dalrymples also offer blended, flavored and creamed honey. Black raspberry, peach, cinnamon, and lemon flavored honey are popular choices. Karen also creates beeswax candles and homemade rugs. In addition to their honey products, the Dalrymples sell peas, green beans, beets, peppers, rhubarb, and onions in season, explained the Steuben County Farmers Market website.
Many of the vendors accept cash, cards and other digital payment options.
The Steuben County Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 317 S. Wayne St., from 8 a.m. to noon until October.
A mid-week version of the Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from July-October at Monument Plaza, 101 N. Gilmore St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
