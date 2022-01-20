Five people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lance J. Barnhart, 20, of the 200 block of East Webster Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Shanea R. Brucker, 26, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Avery J. Elswick, 21, of the 9300 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, arrested on Golden Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ryan M. Lamson, 41, of the 500 block of Splinters Ridge Road, Madison, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Michael A. Leister, 31, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street, on charges of felony possession of child pornography.
