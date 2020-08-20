ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary school teachers said they are feeling stress in the first days of the school year.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, held in Central Gym to allow social distancing, Hendry Park teacher Tammy Steffel and Carlin Park teacher Erin Fulton explained some of the difficulties of teaching both virtually and in the classroom. MSD students were given the option to learn at home this school year due to COVID-19.
“It’s daunting,” said Fulton. “It’s so overwhelming ... Parents are contacting us all day throughout the day.”
She said it is difficult to balance helping children at home while engaging a classroom of students. Steffel said in the first four days of the school year, she worked 16-hour days. At this time, Steffel said, teachers cannot access digital textbooks needed to provide the lessons through Google Classroom.
“We’re having to create every single lesson from scratch,” she said.
In addition, Steffel said some cautions in place due to the pandemic result in extra work for teachers.
“We’re having to babysit them at lunch,” she said.
Other districts in a similar situation have been giving stipends to teachers to teach only the online students and dedicate another teacher to the classroom. Some schools have students attending in person only three days a week.
The teachers spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, which was followed by a short budget meeting.
Business Manager Karen Eagleson walked the board through a $33 million 2021 budget. The board is set to adopt the budget at its October meeting. Budgets are advertised high then generally pared back by the Department of Local Government Finance.
MSD is 80 students down this year but is receiving more per student from the state: $6,222. Eagleson said the district is essentially breaking even.
Debt is quickly dwindling, said Superintendent Brent Wilson, poising the district for major construction projects, such as roofing, in the near future. The goal, he said, is to keep district tax rates the same over time.
Last year, the tax rate associated with the advertised budget was 86 cents per $100 assessed valuation. After the budget was adjusted by the DLGF, the tax rate was under 60 cents.
During the regular meeting, Transportation Director Gary Puckett talked about how well the transportation system is working this school year. Mechanics and drivers have the 43-bus fleet in almost perfect running order. When getting inspected, Indiana State Police consider 88% exemplary, yet Angola scored a 99.9%.
Pandemic precaution compliance and parents preparing their children is above average, Puckett said. Drivers are doing well with stipulations such as spraying seats, providing hand sanitizer as students enter the bus and disinfecting at least once a week.
Students must sit in assigned seats and wear masks.
“Parents are doing a fantastic job of preparing their kids,” Puckett said. The bus drivers have had to give out only few masks, he said.
For athletic trips, Puckett said the largest buses and if possible multiple buses are being used. Coaches are in charge of seating charts.
“It keeps getting better,” Puckett said.
Puckett is also the principal of the Educational Opportunity Center, which provides alternative learning for at-risk students. Prior to school closure in the spring due to COVID-19, EOC teacher Renee Klink started a new program bringing community speakers into the classroom to talk about life skills, such as banking professionals, mental health counselors, human resources, construction trades and manufacturing. The outreach may continue virtually once they get back on their feet, Klink said.
“They are great kids to work with. They want to succeed. They truly try,” said EOC teacher Lori Wolf.
During personnel considerations, seven new teachers were hired at the middle school and elementary levels. Retirements were accepted from seventh-grade science teacher Paul Beckwith and learning disabilities teacher Cynthia Engel, who taught for the district for 20 years.
Beckwith recalled a quote from past Angola High School Principal Harry Kelley, and agrees with it as he looks at life through new eyes: “I really did love my job but in so many ways it was very constrictive.”
Beckwith, who also served for many years as a cross country coach, said MSD is a great school district.
Board member Scott Poor, a former MSD teacher and administrator, said Beckwith has “touched thousands of lives.”
