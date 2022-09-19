ANGOLA — Minchin’ Luncheons season closed in Angola’s Commons Park Monday with Orland Sojourners Fire Wood Fired Pizza served by manager Nate Wren and his wife Emma.
Wren said that they wanted to get back in the area and offer food here.
“I would assume we probably get quite a bit of business from the hospital and the county as well,” said Wren.
He said that the only thing he regretted is that they learned about the Commons Park opportunity too late in the season. Sojourners Fire, said Wren, has been serving pizza for four years and they have been vending at the events well into Ohio.
Sojourners Fire pizza is made at the spot, and their food truck offers a variety of toppings, such as Cheesy Cheese, Creamy Chicken Alfredo, Buffalo Chicken and more.
“[We offer] some of the classic offerings that everyone expects, and a few unique ones like our cheeseburger pizza and our Mango Caribbean Jerk,” said Wren.
One of the first customers, Molly Miles, who was walking in the park with her nephew, said she had just moved into the area, and that her nephew stayed awake long enough that morning, and she decided to stop and grab lunch at the park for them.
Angola Parks and Recreation Department officials, Bobby Allshouse, park assistant superintendent, and Tabitha Griva, who coordinated the event this year, ate at the location, too. Griva said she wanted to give lunch alternatives to the community.
“I just wanted to keep it going, to give the community more of an opportunity for something different to do for lunch,” she said.
Griva said she reached out to 10 vendors to see “if they’d be interested in being here, at the park, and those who responded were Hoosier Mama Pie Company; Eicher’s Subs; Fire and Ice that served gluten and dairy free Italian ice and shake-ups; the Beached Boys Grill with pork tenderloins, cheesesteak sandwiches, and more.
About 30 to 50 people enjoyed Monday Munchin’ luncheons each Monday, Griva estimated.
