ANGOLA — The newly opened Woodland Window at Pokagon State Park Nature Center held a nature-themed BINGO game Friday.
The aim of the game was to educate the audience about the different wildlife species while trying to notice as many different birds and animals as possible and cross them out from an illustrated table.
“Our bingo cards have pictures of different birds and animals that can be seen out the window,” said Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist at Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Ball said the bingo cards could be crossed out down, cross, or diagonal, and that the participants could also win small prizes like stickers and pins. Ball said the activity was fun for the kids, and that that way they also got to learn new bird species.
Ball said some of the species in their bingo game, like a hawk, can only be seen once a day, but there are plenty of others, like chipmunks.
“All of these can be seen out the window, but some are more rare than others,” she said.
The people who came to participate in the game came from places such as Fort Wayne and Greentown, and some, like Kathy Cranor and her husband, came for camping with their families — in Cranors case their grandchildren, daughter, and son-in-law.
“My family decided to come to the Nature Center because the grandkids wanted to play bingo so they could earn prizes,” she said.
Cranor’s grandson, Connor Peterson, 8, said his family came to Pokagon State Park for camping. He said that the game helped him to learn a lot of new bird species, such as ruby-throated hummingbird, downy woodpecker and red-bellied woodpecker.
His sister Catie Peterson, 5, said she liked squirrels best because she saw how a squirrel was sharing its food with a chipmunk. She said she also saw some turtles, but she did not like them.
Rosie Burfiend said she came to the Nature Center with all her six kids for the first time to enjoy the bingo game and the wildlife.
Her oldest son, Theodore Burfiend, 11, said he came with his mother and siblings to watch the wildlife and to do horseback riding and take hikes. He said he managed to see about 10 different birds during the game, and there were some new species too, and that it might help him at school later.
“I hadn’t seen the white-breasted nuthatch or tufted titmouse,” he said.
