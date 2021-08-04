ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of the Steuben County Council on Aging have named Jami Woodyard as the agency’s new executive director, effective Monday.
Woodyard is relatively new to the community, coming to Steuben County in 2020 from Hutchinson, Kansas. She worked for Trine University as assistant director of donor relations.
“I just feel blessed and grateful for the opportunity to serve the seniors in our community,” Woodyard said. “I feel that community involvement is very important to me. I think that being able to stay in Angola and be involved in all the different facets of our community, just different organizations and committees and boards, it’s important to me to be involved in the community that I live in.”
Prior to moving to Indiana, she was program and camp director for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission and worked as a case manager/group facilitator for Horizons Mental Health Center in Kansas.
She enjoys community service and has served on the Chanute Parks Board, Big Brother/Big Sister board, Main Street Chanute Board, TECH Foundation board and has joined the Angola Rotary Club. She also has been volunteering with the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Woodyard was selected from a field of 18 candidates who applied for the position, and is highly motivated, energetic and excited to work with our senior community, said Karen Shelton, president of the Council on Aging board.
Woodyard replaces Denise Kreais, who recently left the director position to move to Florida.
Kreais, who had been with the COA for two years, plans to continue non-profit work in Florida and prepare for retirement, she said in a July interview. She joined the COA in May 2019, just before the groundbreaking for the Heritage Club began in October.
Woodyard is the mother of two children, Landon, who will be a senior at Angola High School this fall, and Chloe, who is finishing up her degree in Kansas City, Missouri. Woodyard resides on Jimmerson Lake with her fiance, Jeff Stout.
The Steuben County Council on Aging, located at 1905 Wohlert St., is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1975. The organization provides activities and programs for the senior community through the Heritage Club, as well as public transportation for the entire community through STAR Transportation. The mission is to keep seniors active, involved and independent and to provide access to the entire community through public transportation.
People are invited to stop by the Heritage Club to extend a welcome to Woodyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.