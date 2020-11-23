ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff's deputies arranged a deal with a Quincy, Michigan man to trade a car for a pound and a half of marijuana.
The deal went down Monday morning at a truck stop west of Angola, said a news release from Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson. Andrew Wade Galinis, 39, was arrested and initially charged with Level 6 felony dealing in marijuana. Formal charges will be filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
The sheriff's department learned Sunday about a query on a vehicle listed for sale online in Steuben County. The promised payment was a pound and a half of marijuana.
According to the web site priceofweed.com, which collects data from members of the public throughout the nation, the average price of high quality marijuana in Indiana is $330 an ounce. That would have made the transaction worth $7,920.
Marijuana is illegal in Indiana, though it has been legalized in Michigan. In Michigan, according to priceofweed.com, the average price of an ounce of high-quality marijuana is $289.43.
Plain-clothes deputies met with Galinis at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the truck stop parking lot in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street. After a short conversation, Galinis allegedly showed them the purported marijuana and was arrested, said the news release.
He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail pending a $3,000 bail.
