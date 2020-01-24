ANGOLA — For the past eight years, a group of women have enjoyed a lunch meeting coordinated through KeyBank.
Key4Women is a business and networking group. The local group meets one Friday a month, with a program organized by Melissa Budak, select licensed relationship manager at the Angola branch of KeyBank.
As part of a nationwide outreach by KeyBank, Budak started creating a list of women to participate in the lunch meetings eight years ago.
“I reached out to local women in the area who knew a lot of people,” said Budak. Her Key4Women email list has grown to around 120 people.
There is no cost or obligation for members, who receive regular emails announcing the month’s speakers and pertinent news. Those who are interested may contact Budak at 624-4142 or melissa_budak@keybank.com.
KeyBank prides itself on empowering female business leaders and entrepreneurs. It boasts the only female chairman and CEO of a top 20 bank in the U.S. Women represent 62% of Key’s workforce with 55% in leadership roles.
Key4Women was developed to provide businesswomen with financial advocates and networking opportunities. More than $6 billion in loans to women-owned businesses across the nation are due to the program, says company statistics.
