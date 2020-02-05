ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Cynthia A. Aguilar, 26, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 650W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 127 south of C.R. 300N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Diann E. Bandelier-Behring, 65, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Megan L. Gardner, 34, of the 100 block of Relton Avenue, Camden, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 38, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to register, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and a civil allegation of contempt of court.
• Rocky Tittle, 39, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 170W, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of battery and interference with reporting a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.