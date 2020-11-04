ANGOLA — A Fremont woman was transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash on S.R. 127 near S.R. 727.
Just after 4:15 p.m., Kaitlyn A. Walker, 32, Fremont, allegedly went left of center on a curve while traveling north, hitting a southbound truck driven by 22-year-old Corbin M. Martin of Waterloo head-on.
Walker was transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by Steuben County EMS in serious condition with lower leg injuries and then later transferred to a Fort Wayne area hospital for further treatment, said a Steuben County Sheriff's Department report.
A small amount of suspected marijuana was allegedly located inside the vehicle driven by Walker. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and criminal charges are possible, said the report.
Indiana State Police and Angola Fire Department assisted at the scene.
