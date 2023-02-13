Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joshua A. Burris, 40, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 1500 block of Shadow Lake Drive on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Diamond R. Johnson, 52, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Joseph J. Landis, 19, of the 100 block of North Pleasant Street, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Jared M. Lesher, 26, of the 7600 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony intimidation.
• Matthew W. Longfellow, 34, of the 500 block of South Varsity Avenue, Muncie, arrested on Interstate 69 at mile marker 351 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and a felony fugitive warrant.
• Justin C. Rodenbeck, 47, of Lane 365 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Amanda N. Slone, 32, of the 2100 block of South C.R. 800E, Metz, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Blake N. Thiel, 25, of the 200 block of West Franklin Street, Edon, Ohio, arrested on Metz Road at C.R. 200E on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• David D. Younger, 48, of the 800 block of Stevens Street, arrested on North Wayne Street at Industrial Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
