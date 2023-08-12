ANGOLA — Angola Main Street and the Mayor’s Arts Council are looking for regional artists to help give downtown its annual refresh.
The fall portion of Sculptures Angola has selected Oct. 14 as installation day, but currently the process is in its application stage. The organizations encourage all artists to submit their work for consideration in the upcoming install.
Selected sculptures will have a temporary home in the downtown for one year. The artwork will then be exchanged for another piece in October 2024. The yearly time frame serves as an opportunity for artists and the city alike.
“Arts and cultures are so important. The summer is very busy for a lot of artists when they do sculpture installs like this,” said Mackenzie Bird, the city’s community coordinator and administrator of Angola Main Street. “A lot of these artists might be rotating work, so the piece that we get might have ended up somewhere in Michigan or Ohio.”
While the summer sculpture installation took place in the four quadrants of Public Square, the fall artwork will be closer in proximity to each other. The intersection of Maumee and Elizabeth streets will be the backdrop for the pieces.
Currently taking up the four corners are “Royal Highness” and “Dragon Wings” by Sunday Mahaja, “Bill Blass” by Greg Mendez and “Just a Little Peace” by Alex Mendez.
Applications for the fall sculpture install are due Sept. 1 and can be found on angolain.org or by emailing mbird@angolain.org. Sizing limits differ from the summer projects as sculptures need to be smaller: bases are approximately two feet by two feet and three feet high. Pieces are also required to be at least three feet in height.
Artists have the option to enter up to five of their creations for consideration.
“We will go through a voting process with the Mayor’s Arts Council and decide what four we would like to have replace the current ones,” Bird said. “There’s no theme to the sculptures whatsoever. It’s just kind of looking at sculptures we’ve had in the past and something new, something different. Just aesthetically, what’s pleasing and what we think the community will enjoy.”
The Council will examine the submission’s artistic merit, materials, construction, durability, public access and safety and durability in an outdoor setting.
For artists and sculptors, public art is a niche avenue that comes with its own difficulties. Anticipating ways community members will interact with the sculptures is a necessity. This means no sharp corners or potential hazardous materials.
Additionally creators must understand how their artwork will hold up against the element of northeast Indiana. The city will keep a keen eye on the sculptures and remain in contact with artists if their pieces are in need of repair throughout the year.
“You can really interact with it and the artists kind of almost encourage it,” Bird said. “Just the feel of the material and the metals is pretty cool and you’re more than welcome to really interact with it.”
By continuing the signature fall Sculptures Angola project since its first install in October 2019, the Council and Angola Main Street have brought more awareness to public art and have displayed the works of artists from the region and beyond.
Interest has already been expressed in the fall installation opportunity, but anyone who is 18 years old or older is welcome and invited to participate in the process. Works that are not accepted into the program will be shared with other Steuben County municipalities.
