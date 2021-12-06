ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department was presented its first set of Turn Around Don’t Drown signs from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana and the Maumee River Basin Commission on Monday.
Doing the honors were Christopher Morris of the National Weather Service and Rodney Renkenberger of the River Basin Commission.
“Each year more deaths occur due to flooding than any other type of storm,” Morris said. “Many of these deaths are preventable.”
It is the goal of the National Weather Service to get as many of the signs as possible in place in areas of need.
Morris said he hoped that when people see the signs when there is water covering roads that they follow their advice and choose another path.
Renkenberger said even if it appears there’s only a slight amount of water, because you can’t see below the surface from a vehicle, it’s possible the road has been washed away, making it even more difficult to navigate.
People underestimate the force and power of water, said information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and it takes only 2 feet of rushing water to float most vehicles. More than half of all flood fatalities result from automobiles being swept downstream.
The Turn Around, Don’t Drown campaign was launched on May 22, 2003, in Texas, and an extensive education program has been developed, complete with public service announcements and printed literature.
Renkenberger said he hopes the initial placement of the signs will lead to counties placing more signs in their communities on their own, particularly communities that have been flood prone.
Counties that receive the signs from the National Weather Service have to nominate roads based on certain criteria.
