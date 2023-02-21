ANGOLA — Angola High School students celebrated Mardi Gras with cooking crepes wearing glittering bijouterie provided by their French teacher Deborah Blaz and volunteering for a crepe race.
Blaz said she runs the event every year for all of her French students and for the students of the cooking classes because they make the crepes batter.
Mardi Gras, she said, is a holiday in most French-speaking areas, and her students are learning the way French-speakers celebrate it.
On Mardi Gras day, which is the last day before Lent, people get to eat rich food and “get a little wild and crazy,” she said.
Probably that is the reason why Blaz is teaching her students not only to cook the crepes, but also to flip them and race with them, and all of that wearing of colorful glittering beads.
She said that Mardi Gras celebrations are different for every school depending on their students’ level of French and other factors. Some parade, some do research, but she personally liked cooking better, and that was why for the 44th year she was celebrating Mardi Gras cooking crepes with her students, who absolutely loved it.
“They say, we should do this every day,” said Blaz. “They like to eat.”
She said that once she ran into a woman in a grocery store who told her that her son made her crepes every year for Mother’s Day, and that person had been Blaz’s student more than 20 years ago.
From that occasion Blaz concluded that some of the skills the students had learned during her Mardi Gras celebrations, such as throwing and catching the crepes, would stick with them for life.
“They can impress their friends,” said Blaz. “They all know how to do it.”
After cooking the students got to participate in the crepe race where the volunteers were assigned with running with a pan with a crepe and flipping the crepe three times on their way down and three more times on their way back.
“Don’t give up, I’ve had twice today already somebody dropped theirs, and they were, like, oh, wow, I lost, and then the other person dropped theirs, so don’t give up on that,” Blaz instructed the students before the competition.
Blaz said that usually she ended up racing with her students, too, and it was almost guaranteed that they would win racing against her. She said she used to take her shoes off for the race and that sometimes she ended up just going intentionally slowly and letting the students win the race.
This year, however, said Blaz, the students did not urge her to race, but she would have raced anyway, if there had been a student who wanted to compete.
After the crepe race, the students also got to compete on who throws the crepes the highest. Blaz asked the kids to face the window when throwing their crepes up behind themselves because in previous years one of the crepes got stuck to a window.
The crepes for the race and throwing, said Blaz, were made of the same eggs, milk and flour, but were thicker to make them last longer. She also prepared small prizes for the volunteers, including Mardi Gras colorful chain necklaces and lacy face masks.
“If they are going in the race, if they win, or even if they are defeated, everybody that volunteers gets something,” said Blaz.
The students enjoyed the activity and said they wished something similar happened more often in their school routine.
Makayla Zeeb, 17, said she learned how French people celebrate Mardi Gras making traditional food.
Alana Miller, 15, said she did not usually do crepes at home and did not flip them outside of the class, but the activity was fun, and she and her friends made each one crepe and ate them.
Anya Shannon, 16, said she thought it was fun, too.
Wylie Fredrick, 17, said she volunteered twice for the race and to throw the crepes because she thought it was super cool and fun, and it was generally fun to take Blaz’s class. Fredrick said she got a bunch of necklaces for cooking and volunteering in the race.
Sarah Fiwek, 16, said it was fun for her to race with crepes, although it was hard to flip them while running at the same time.
Vince Gilbert, 17, and Michael Newburg, 15, also said that crepe making and racing was fun for them.
“It’s just a nice break from a normal day-to-day thing,” said Newburg.
