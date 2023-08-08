PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake Days returns this weekend.
Taking place at the Steuben Township Community Park, festivities include parades, food and community. The schedule of events is as follows:
Friday
6 p.m. — Line up for pet and bike parade at the Pleasant Lake Fire Station
6:20 p.m. — Bike and pet parade from the fire station to the park
7 p.m. — Food at the park after the parade, walk around the lake and meet at the ball diamond
9:30 p.m. — Line up for the blue light parade
10 p.m. — Blue light parade, Steuben Township Fire Department
Saturday
7-9:30 a.m. — Pancake and sausage breakfast by PLUM Church
8 a.m. — Pies for sale by Pleasant Lake Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. — Parade, Grand Marshal Ron Parker
11 a.m. — Hamburgers and hot dogs by the Pleasant Lake Lions Club
Noon to 2 p.m. — Music by Mike Dougherty
6-10 p.m. — Tara Renee Band, a bonfire, food trucks and fireworks
All Day — T-shirt decorating, an activity by Northern Lakes Nursing Home, snow cones by Pleasant Lake Community Church, water slide and bounce house by the Pleasant Lake Community Church, kids gater raffle by Mt. Zion Church/For the Coat Bank, raffle for the Mt. Zion Cemetery, coins for kids by Steve Anstett
