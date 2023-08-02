HUDSON — If there’s tracks, they will come. The Indiana Rail Experience made a stop in Hudson over the weekend. Its newest endeavor welcomed thousands to celebrate and partake in the region’s railroading history.
The Railroad Open House, the organization’s first-ever, was held at the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company’s locomotive maintenance facility, 209 S. Noll St.
Four engines gathered and prepared to make the journey to three neighboring towns. The organization and the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society set up merchandise tables for people to mark their one-of-a-kind experience.
Hudson has more than 130 years of history associated with the railroading industry and has become a key link to tracks spanning the country. Due to its location and connection, three trains departed for Hamilton, Steubenville and South Milford on Saturday and Sunday.
The fourth engine remained at the maintenance facility to provide some firsthand experience to the public about operating a locomotive.
Soft strokes of oils and watercolors also contrasted the steam and metal over the weekend. Paintings by David and Liné Tutwiler depicted trains in different environments and even in different worlds.
The husband-and-wife duo are based out of Michigan City and attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago. Despite their variety of skill, the focus has always been on locomotives.
“(The 1960s is when) I got infected. That’s what happens when you ride behind the steam locomotive. As a kid, we get infected with the vulcan steam and then spend the rest of our life with it coming out. So a lot of it comes out with painting. It’s a wonderful infection, I love it,” said David.
Engines traveling near snowy hills, fall colors creating a backdrop for a steam locomotive, even a hovering train to match the Star Wars franchise, for the couple, trains are more than just art. David and Liné recreate memories and make new realities.
The Tutwilers’ work has caught the eye of George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, who now owns nine of the couple’s paintings.
“It’s challenging trying to come up with an idea,” David said. “A lot of times where we have a commissioned piece we kind of bounce ideas back and forth with the person who commissioned these because they may have an idea of what train they want, what season they want the train to be in and what location. Or maybe it’s a childhood memory or maybe it’s someplace they’ve been and they want to remember.”
Reproductions of the paintings are on canvas, paper and steel. For more information about the Tutwilers and to view their artwork visit tutwilerfineart.com.
Attendees also enjoyed local food vendors and music by the Baggage Car Boys.
The Railroad Open House was sponsored by Indiana Northeastern, JICI Construction, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Steuben County Community Foundation and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
Little River Railroad in Coldwater, Michigan, and Gramling Locomotive Works helped the Indiana Rail Experience and Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society put on the event. More excursions for the Indiana Rail Experience are available. For more information and ticket prices go to indianarailexperience.org.
