Two people arrested by police locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Frank A. Smith, 29, of the 4000 block of Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Sean A. Tribolet, 33, of the 300 block of Moeller Road, New Haven, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 350A Big Otter Lake on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
