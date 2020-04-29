Lakes Council to meet via zoom
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Lakes Council will hold its May meeting on Saturday via Zoom.
The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. If people want to receive an invitation to participate, they should contact Cheryl Silverhart at csilverhart@gmail.com or call 419-340-7800.
