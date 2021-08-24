Four people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Barbara K. Lillard, 49, of the 300 block of West North Street, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested in the 700 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal conversion.
• Nikole L. Prater, 37, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Christopher P. Roth, 33, of Lane 285 Crooked Lake, arrested on Halex Drive, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Jeremy L. Summers, 44, of Lane 370 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 300W, north of Bay View Road on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
