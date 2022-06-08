ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic Party will be hosting a Summer Celebration Dinner on Friday at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Commons Park and it will feature U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott, the mayor of Hammond.
Limited prepaid reservations are available prior to 6 p.m. Friday. After 6:30 p.m., donations will be accepted. Following dinner, McDermott will provide remarks.
McDermott is the 20th mayor of Hammond, Indiana's eighth largest city. He took office in 2004 and was the city's first Democratic mayor in 20 years. McDermott is the longest serving mayor in Hammond's history and is currently serving a fifth consecutive term.
McDermott served six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submariner aboard the USS Hyman G. Rickover during the Persian Gulf War. He served as a nuclear electrician in the sub's reactor plant and passed the strenuous U.S. Navy Dive School to become the ship's only diver.
After the Navy, McDermott attended Purdue Northwest. Law school took McDermott to South Bend, where he attended Notre Dame. There, Tom worked in the school's legal aid office. After receiving his law degree, McDermott returned to Hammond to open his own law practice.
During his tenure, McDermott has worked to improve the quality of life for the residents of Hammond. His creation of a world-class concert venue, state-of-the-art sports complex and many miles of bike trails have served to attract and keep families in Hammond. And his experience at Notre Dame inspired McDermott to establish the widely recognized Hammond Legal Aid Clinic, now in its 17th year.
Reservation requests for the dinner may be made by emailing Steubendem@gmail.com.
