Monday, June 1
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m. To participate, call 668-4601.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 1 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 12:30 p.m. Call 219-293-4381. Council meeting ID 702 956 38#; BPWS ID 148 199 4#
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Fair Board, 7 p.m. Meeting via zoom.
Tuesday, June 2
• Ashley Plan Commission, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, city hall, 10 a.m. Telephone meeting. Call 219-293-4381 Conference ID: 760513709#
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
