ANGOLA — It's official. Every school in Steuben County will be closed for a few weeks because of COVID-19.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sent out a letter via the Remind App Sunday letting parents know what the plan is for the coming weeks for students in the district.
There are no cases in the district or in Steuben County.
"After careful consideration, I believe it is best if MSD of Steuben County transitions to eLearning next week in light of the growing concerns over COVID-19," reads the letter. "We will have a typical day of school Monday, March 16 so our staff and students can prepare for the rest of the week."
The district will utilize eLearning days on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to keep students engaged in the learning process through the end of the third quarter of the school year.
A waiver day will be used for Friday.
Spring break will go on as planned for March 23-27.
"I hope families have the opportunity to spend some quality time together during this scheduled break," said Wilson in the letter. "You will be notified if spring break is extended beyond the week of March 23. I would encourage families to prepare for an extended period of eLearning days after spring break."
The letter also said as of Monday, all athletic events and extracurricular activities, including practices and rehearsals are canceled until further notice.
School facilities, both indoor and outdoor, will be closed to the public until school resumes. This also means facility rentals are canceled.
"We are exploring options to keep our food service program open so meals can be provided to our students on a limited basis," said the letter. "Details of our plan will be available soon."
Additional communication from MSD of Steuben County will be updated and released when it is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.