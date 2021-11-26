Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Dove — a 2-year-old Golden Retriever living in Fremont who goes by Dove for short — loves her stuffed animal, a squeaky crunchy cheetah she can often be seen carrying around in her mouth while at home, enjoys just being outdoors, looks forward to eating her daily meals and occasional special treats and is dedicated to providing joy and comfort to every person she meets.
“She’s a comfort dog so like a therapy dog she provides comfort to relieve stress and anxiety,” said Amber Vonderau, youth director at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, while presenting Dove to the Fremont Community School’s Board of Trustees during its regular monthly meeting Nov. 15. “The students can read to her, she can help with behavior modification or relieve anxiety and stress.”
Showing appropriate temperament and other skillful characteristics at an early age, Dove has been on the path to her destiny since June 21, 2019, her birthday. At 8 weeks old, Dove became an LCC K-9 Comfort Dog in Training after LCC canine trainers selected her from a pack of AKC purebred golden retrievers.
Dove, along with a foster family and many volunteers, began the 24-month training process on Aug. 26, 2019, at three of Lutheran Church Charities’ Illinois training facilities.
Dove was also “placed with an in-process congregation to continue training with LCC K-9 Comfort Dog trained handlers,” said Debra Baran, director of communications and media relations for Lutheran Church Charities. “Our ‘on the ground’ team — handlers and the local leader or ‘Top Dog’ — all receive 20 hours of initial training as well as ongoing support, coaching and training updates from our Northbrook, Illinois headquarters.”
Training specified handler commands, learning how to show positive receptiveness to touch and affection from unfamiliar adults and children and developing respect for an individual’s personal space, specifically while providing comfort to hospitalized patients, were all part of more than 2,000 hours of education required before Dove earned her comfort dog degree.
After first learning about LCC K-9 ministry through church member Inge Herman, Rev. Gina Teeple of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont — an affiliate member ministry of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod along — along with the entire congregation, officially accepted Dove on Oct. 14, promptly holding a meet and greet and commissioning for Dove and gifting her a new personalized comfort dog vest.
“Eight handlers have been trained to work with Dove and they continue to train with her on a weekly basis besides her regular visits,” said Hope Korte, Dove’s main handler, or top dog as indicated on Dove’s business card. “Dove is a normal dog when she is not vested and working. Caregivers take care of her daily needs, which include feeding, grooming, rest and play.”
Baran said Dove’s ministry team consists of congregational member volunteers, including Korte, a primary and secondary caregiver family, trained handlers and ministry partners. As the top dog, Korte leads Dove in the LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry at Peace Lutheran.
“Dove is not owned by Hope or considered her family pet,” said Baran. “All LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs are trained working dogs, not pets.”
Providing a calming effect to adults and children alike, Dove never judges or places any requirements on those she helps, instead preferring to give and receive love. She has been called an intent listener that promises confidentiality.
“Many people will talk to a comfort dog before talking to people. It helps them process the stress or grief that they are experiencing,” said Korte. “Handlers are present and ready to offer compassion and prayer. Dove is trained to respond appropriately and to be a calming presence. She won’t bark, jump at or lick those she meets.”
Baran said Dove is trained to provide her non-judgmental love in various traumatic type situations.
“An LCC K‐9 Comfort Dogs provide a vital service to people who need a hug or a smile,” said Korte. “This can be someone who has undergone trauma from natural phenomenon or human-caused tragedies or at places with people who would benefit from a friendly visit such as schools, nursing homes, community events, prisons or jails; just to name a few. All LCC K‐9 Comfort Dogs are extensively trained AKC purebred golden retrievers.”
Baran agreed, adding that “LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs have soothed those affected by the violence at Sandy Hook Elementary, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and, in 2021, mass shootings at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado and FedEx in Indianapolis, Indiana, just to name a few. They also deploy for natural disasters such as Condominium Tower Collapse in Surfside, Florida, Superstorm Sandy, wildfires in the western US, tornadoes and hurricanes.”
Only going where needed through a scheduled invitation, Baran said LCC K-9 Ministry never charges for its comfort dog’s service whether in-person or virtual.
“The Lutheran congregations with a comfort dog have also learned to conduct virtual visits via online platforms where necessary under conditions of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Baran. “Dove Comfort Dog and her ministry team at Peace Lutheran Church look forward to virtually visiting the homebound in their community as well as meeting new people across the country through Zoom visits.”
Available for weekly, bi-weekly or monthly visits, anyone interested in Dove’s services can either contact Hope Korte at comfortdog@plcms.org or 243-0893 or Peace Lutheran Church, located at 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, by phone at 866-455-6466, by email at lcc@lutheranchurchcharities.org or by visiting lutheranchurchcharities.org.
Korte said Dove has already been invited to the Heritage Club, Fremont Community Schools, Carnegie Public Library in Angola, Fremont Public Library and area nursing homes.
