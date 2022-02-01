ANGOLA — Angola Street Department Superintendent Doug Anderson is asking that people try to keep their vehicles off city streets during the upcoming snow event.
“We are asking — if at all possible — to keep your vehicles off of the city streets. If you have access to a driveway or any other area for off-road parking, this would help the street department employees have access to clear the entire roadway and for your safety,” Anderson said. “Thank you for your patience and stay safe.”
Tuesday afternoon forecasts had the Steuben County area receiving anywhere from 11-21 inches of snow over the course of the next two days.
The worst of the storm will be on Wednesday, when 8-16 inches of possibly heavy snow is expected.
If vehicles are left parked on city streets, this makes it much more difficult for crews to adequately clear the snow.
