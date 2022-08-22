ANGOLA — Literally within days activity will start beginning to show that there's a new building on the way in the Steuben County government campus in Angola.
That's because equipment will start rolling in from Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, which is the company overseeing construction management and will actually be done part of the work on the new Steuben County judicial center.
It was estimated that mobilization for the project would start at the end of September. An actual ground breaking date has not been set by Steuben County.
On Monday the Steuben County Board of Commissioners awarded bids on three phases of the project to three contractors totaling just more than $5 million.
With the structural steel contract coming in under the budget estimate even while other work came in over the estimates, the first three portions of the project came in at $4,729 under budget.
"As a whole, we were pleased that the numbers came in slightly under (estimates)," said Dave Jankowski, preconstruction manager with Weigand.
The final total cost estimate for the project is $26.5 million, which includes everything from hard to soft costs. Initially the estimate for the project was about $28 million, which when soft costs were added, was probably going to take the project up to the $30.5 million range.
The final cestimate came down after county officials and stakeholders in the project worked with Weigand and designer RQAW, Fishers, to trim costs.
The judicial center project will result in the eventual replacement of the current functions of the Steuben County Courthouse, which was built in 1967-68 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The current facility does not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also is lacking in adequate space. Safety is also a concern due to the public's relative close proximity to inmates during criminal proceedings.
The new building, some 10 years in the planning, will actually bring together all of the county departments that deal in criminal justice and the judiciary. The prosecutor's offices will be in the new judicial center, as will probation.
When these offices move out of the Steuben County Annex, which is located between the Steuben County Jail and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, much space will be freed up near the jail so there will be possible expansion of the sheriff's department at a future date.
The bids awarded Monday included:
• Earthwork and site utilities, O'Neal Excavating and Construction, Fort Wayne, 987,627, which was over the engineering estimate of $887,726.
• Building and site concrete, Weigand, $2,158,860, which was $231,591 over the engineering estimate of $1,927,269.
• Structural steel, M&S Steel, Garrett, $1,953,678, which was $327,221 under the engineering estimate of $2,280,899.
"We're excited to get going," Jankowski said.
While the bids were accepted, the county is holding back on giving the green light to the steel because financing is not in hand. Once that takes place, in about three weeks, M&S will be given the cue to start the fabrication process for the judicial center's specifications.
While equipment is going to start being moved in this week, a true sign of work getting ready to roll will be the siting of concrete barriers intended to reduce access to the site, as well as the closing of South Martha Street from East South Street to Wall Street. That will take place starting on Monday.
