Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dustin L. Collins, 37, of the 5500 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Andrew J. Curry, 42, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Todd L. Fraley, 51, of the 7100 block of C.C. 6, Burlter, arrested on Golden Lake Road at C.R. 450W, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Marijan Johnson, 26, of the 2900 block of Hathaway Road, Richmond, Virginia, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 139 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of a handgun without a license.
