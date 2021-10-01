Four people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael J. Hess, 40, of Lane 201 Lake George, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Erikc G. Sanchez, 20, of the 00 block of Henry Law Avenue, Dover, New Hampshire, arrested on C.R. 700N on charges of felony resisting law enforcment using a vehicle, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Alexandria J. Sizemore, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, arrested near the intersection of C.R. 650S at C.R. 800W, Hudson, on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Rhonda K. Sprinkle, 50, of Lane 201 Lake George, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
