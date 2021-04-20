Several arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Devon M. Allsbury, 28, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, was arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge alleging domestic battery.
• Tyler J. Baker, 28, of the 200 block of East Second Street, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 2016 N. Wayne St., Angola, on a charge alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Brett T. Boerger, 58, of the 3000 block of East Mill Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge alleging felony intimidation.
• Christopher Bonecutter, 35, of the 7000 block of County Road D, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested on a felony charge alleging invasion of privacy.
• Ashley L. Collins, 35, of the 100 block of East Hamilton Street, Homer, Michigan, arrested on 200 West on felony charges alleging resisting law enforcement, possession of a legend drug or precursors and misdemeanor charges alleging possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, theft and reckless driving.
• Jose Cruz, 50, was arrested at Golden Lake Road south of U.S. 30 on criminal charges not otherwise listed.
• Carl A. Danning II, 36, of the 1200 block of County Road 4, Hudson, was arrested at the jail on a felony warrant alleging resisting law enforcement.
• Christian J. Dunn, 21, of the 300 block of North Mulberry Street, Churubusco, was arrested at the intersection of Toledo Street and Walters Road, Fremont, on misdemeanor charges alleging possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony N. Hines, 34, of the 7900 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Steven Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at the jail on a warrant not otherwise listed.
• Angela K. Knapp, 52, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at home on a charge alleging civil contempt of court.
• Billy L. Pauley, 24, was arrested on North 200 West, Angola, on felony charges alleging fugitive warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor charges alleging possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Levi L. Pifer, 32, of the 6000 block of North 300 West, Fremont, was arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge alleging domestic battery.
• April L. Rossman, 36, of the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, was arrested at home on a charge alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Justin Sanchez-Luna, 20, of the 900 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested on the Toll Road on misdemeanor charges alleging operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with endangerment and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Mario C. Santoyo-Reyes, 53, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, Angola, was arrested on Golden Lake Road on a felony charge alleging failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and false informing or reporting.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 600 block of Thunder Drive, Angola, was arrested on South Martha Street, Angola, on a charge alleging felony criminal contempt or court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.